Are we training legal professionals for tomorrow’s world?

As we look to 2025, the legal profession stands at a crossroads. Technological advancements, increasing client demands and the urgent need for greater diversity are transforming the industry. The critical question is: are we preparing the next generation of legal professionals to thrive in this new landscape, or are we still relying on outdated methods that no longer serve tomorrow’s needs?

The legal profession has always been steeped in tradition, anchored by academic achievement and established practices. Yet this framework is being disrupted. Rapid innovation, globalisation and changing client expectations demand a new approach, one that ensures lawyers can do their jobs effectively in a future shaped by technology, human skills and inclusivity. Is the need for progress being stifled by long-established conventions and processes?

Tech skills are no longer optional

Artificial intelligence (AI) and legal technology have been integrated into the sector for years, but are firms truly harnessing their full potential? In 2025, the real differentiator will not be who uses technology, but how they use it and how well their employees are trained and supported to do so. Tools like Luminance and Kira Systems, which have been adopted by some of the larger law firms, for example, streamline contract analysis and document review, but without the right skills, their full impact is often left unrealised.

This highlights a critical oversight, namely that technology is only as effective as the people who use it. While many firms invest in cutting-edge tools, their full value is only realised when teams are equipped to use them effectively. Technology training must be viewed as an essential part of legal education and professional development, enabling lawyers to confidently harness AI to enhance their practice, not just automate routine tasks.

For 2025, forward-looking firms will be prioritising embedding digital fluency into their learning and development strategies. This means moving beyond basic tech literacy to ensure lawyers can:

strategically leverage AI to uncover insights that drive decision-making;

training and enabling will become part of the daily rhythm of the practice;

collaborate seamlessly with legal operations and technology teams; and

interpret AI outputs critically, rather than relying on them blindly.

What’s the payoff? Lawyers who are not just efficient, but who are equipped to deliver higher-value outcomes, faster, smarter and with greater strategic impact.

Ultimately, the role of technology in 2025 is not to replace lawyers but to enable, them to do what machines cannot, in other words build trust with clients and provide nuanced legal and commercial advice. Firms that adopt this mindset will not only stay competitive, but set the benchmark for the modern legal workforce.

Human skills will set lawyers apart

Technology may streamline workflows, but the human element of law remains irreplaceable and this is what will set lawyers apart. As AI takes over routine tasks, lawyers must focus on what technology cannot do, namely building relationships, exercising judgement and managing ethical complexities.

Tomorrow’s lawyers will be defined by their emotional intelligence, critical thinking and ability to adapt to a globalised, interconnected world. Skills that firms are actively seeking. Our recent report highlighted significant gaps in small and medium-sized firms, with emotional intelligence cited by 33% of respondents as crucial, client relationship management by 48%, and business acumen by 59%, across all roles. Bridging this gap between technology and human expertise will be critical to creating lawyers who are not only ready for tomorrow’s challenges, but who are capable of leading and driving innovation.

Clients expect lawyers who not only understand cultural nuances, but who are able to anticipate their needs and deliver solutions that are both legally sound and commercially astute. To meet these expectations, legal training must prioritise the development of human skills. Effective communication, resilience and problem-solving will be just as essential as legal knowledge. Firms that invest in these competencies will nurture lawyers who don’t just succeed, but lead in an ever-changing profession.

Diversity and inclusion: a non-negotiable priority

Diversity in law is no longer just a moral imperative, it’s a business necessity and 2025 will be a pivotal year for progress. Studies consistently show that diverse teams deliver better decisions, foster innovation and align more closely with the needs of clients. Clients today expect their legal representatives to reflect the diversity of the society they serve.

The introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) has been a positive step forward, making legal qualification more affordable and accessible. By offering flexible routes into the profession, the SQE has created opportunities for aspiring lawyers from non-traditional and underrepresented backgrounds. Yet, the SQE alone cannot solve the diversity challenge.

The real work lies in fostering inclusive cultures that go beyond recruitment. Firms must focus on creating environments where diverse professionals can thrive and progress into leadership roles. This requires rethinking recruitment processes, providing targeted mentorship and addressing systemic barriers that prevent underrepresented groups from advancing.

Socio-economic diversity, in particular, must be a priority. Too many talented individuals from working-class backgrounds are still unable to access or progress within the profession. The firms that take meaningful steps to champion inclusion in 2025 and beyond, whether through recruitment initiatives, apprenticeship programmes, or leadership training, will not only benefit their teams, but will also strengthen their client relationships and competitive edge.

Apprenticeships: the key to social mobility

Legal apprenticeships remain one of the most effective tools for broadening access to the profession, offering a practical and affordable alternative to traditional routes. By combining on-the-job experience with structured learning, they enable individuals to gain qualifications while earning and avoiding the burden of student debt. They are an option that is invaluable for those who may not have access to higher education.

Yet, the future of Level 7 apprenticeships, including solicitor training programmes, faces uncertainty as government funding comes under review in 2025. This could undo much of the progress made in improving access to the legal profession. Recent findings from Damar Training’s Apprentice Survey highlight the value of apprenticeships, with 35% of solicitor apprentices receiving free school meals, 94% having attended state schools, and 73% were the first in their families to attend university. Without this pathway, many individuals would have struggled to qualify.

Importantly, apprenticeships are not only about opening doors, they are about meeting the needs of the modern legal workforce. With nearly 90% of solicitor apprentices surveyed by Damar Training working outside London and over 70% employed by smaller firms, public sector teams and in-house legal departments, they provide a cost effective, practical way for firms to develop skilled professionals who can add value early in their careers.

As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, protecting and expanding apprenticeships must remain a priority. These programmes have the potential to future proof the legal workforce, ensuring it is diverse, inclusive and equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s legal market.

Preparing for 2025 and beyond

To equip legal professionals for the demands of 2025 and beyond, legal education and training must evolve in four critical areas:

Integrating technology. Technology fluency must become a baseline skill. Law schools and training providers need to continue to embed legal tech, data analytics and AI into their curricula. Tomorrow’s lawyers must confidently leverage tools that streamline workflows, enhance strategy and drive productivity, because in a tech-driven legal market, those without these skills risk being left behind. Developing human skills. In an age of automation, it is emotional intelligence, adaptability and communication that will set lawyers apart. Training must prioritise these human qualities to ensure lawyers can build relationships, solve complex problems and earn the trust of clients when dealing with increasingly nuanced challenges. Expanding apprenticeships. Apprenticeships offer a powerful way to address skills gaps and attract diverse talent and, in 2025, firms must embrace apprenticeships as flexible, accessible routes not just for school leavers, but for those looking for a career change and mid-level professionals. By championing these programmes, firms can build a skilled, loyal workforce that reflects the evolving needs of the legal market. Inclusion as a non-negotiable. Diversity and inclusion must move from aspiration to action. Firms must create environments that support diverse professionals at every stage of their careers, from apprentices to senior leaders. Inclusive cultures are not only the right thing to do, as well as improving retention, they also foster innovation, drive better client outcomes and build stronger, future-ready firms.

The legal profession of tomorrow

The legal profession is at an important turning point, diversity and human connection are redefining what it means to be a lawyer. The firms and institutions that will thrive are those willing to embrace innovation, prioritise human skills and create inclusive pathways for talent.

This is not a time for small adjustments or incremental change, preparing the next generation of legal professionals demands a bold rethink of how we train, recruit and develop talent. The question is no longer whether we can afford to make these changes, it’s whether we can afford not to. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the legal profession as a whole to play my part, to train future-ready solicitors and lawyers to achieve their best. Here’s to 2025.