Arden University honours Judge Gratwicke

Arden University has awarded an honorary doctorate to His Honour Judge Charles James Phillip Gratwicke, acknowledging his significant contributions to the legal sector and commitment to legal education. Judge Gratwicke, who began his legal journey in 1974, has had a long and distinguished career dedicated to justice, legal service, and inspiring future generations of lawyers.

Starting at Middle Temple before joining chambers at 1 Harcourt Buildings, Judge Gratwicke built a successful career as a barrister, focusing on general common law and criminal practice. Throughout his career, he maintained a strong commitment to legal education, mentoring many aspiring lawyers and encouraging them to pursue a career in the legal profession.

Carl Lygo, CEO and Vice-Chancellor of Arden University, commented: “It’s a pleasure to award Judge Gratwicke with an honorary doctorate. His contributions to the judiciary and commitment to the rule of law have left a lasting impact on our legal system. His dedication not only benefits the profession but also strengthens our nation’s commitment to justice, serving as an inspiration to our students and the broader community.”

Judge Gratwicke’s career includes pivotal roles, such as serving as a part-time chairman of the Potato Marketing Board disciplinary committee and later as a Recorder, a Circuit Judge, and the Resident Judge at Chelmsford Crown Court. From 2013 to 2023, he also held the position of Honorary Recorder of Chelmsford, before retiring as a travelling murder judge.

Reflecting on the honour, Judge Gratwicke said: “I’m delighted to have been awarded an honorary doctorate by Arden University. This achievement is deeply rewarding, and I take great pride in knowing that my career experience may inspire others. I encourage graduates to remain determined and resilient, as persistence and hard work can pave the way for a fulfilling career in the legal profession.”

Even in retirement, Judge Gratwicke remains active in the legal community, continuing to serve as a judge at the Central Criminal Court (the Old Bailey) and Southwark Crown Court. Additionally, he serves as the founding Chair of the Arden University Law School Advisory Board, where he offers valuable support and guidance to students, faculty, and management, ensuring the continued development and success of the institution’s Law School.