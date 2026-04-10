Specialist pensions law firm Arc Pensions Law has expressed its excitement about the promotion of Kris Weber to the partnership. Kris joined the firm as a Legal Director in January 2021 and brings over 30 years of experience in pensions law, having held senior roles in private practice. His expertise encompasses advising trustees and sponsoring employers on various aspects of pensions law. In his new role, Kris will focus primarily on employer-side work, which includes the complexities of auto-enrolment and assisting defined benefit (DB) scheme sponsors on both ongoing matters and specific pensions projects. Additionally, he will provide legal advice related to pensions in the context of traditional mergers and acquisitions, as well as other corporate activities.

Kris is a well-respected figure in the field, serving on the editorial board of Practical Law Pensions, as well as the Society of Pension Professionals’ covenant committee. He has also authored the Scheme Funding, Surpluses and Deficits chapters in Tolley’s Pensions Law. This promotion underscores Arc Pensions Law’s ongoing investment in its people and its dedication to nurturing talent from within, enabling the firm to expand its specialist pensions offerings effectively. The promotional change will take effect at the beginning of April 2026.

In a statement regarding his promotion, Kris Weber said, “I am delighted to be joining the partnership at Arc. The firm has a brilliant reputation for delivering high-quality, specialist advice and I am grateful for the support of colleagues and clients since joining in 2021. I look forward to contributing further to the firm’s continued growth and success.” Managing partner Anna Copestake added, “We are very pleased to welcome Kris to the partnership. His insight and expertise has proven invaluable over the past five years, and his promotion reflects both his significant contribution to the firm and our ongoing commitment to the development and progression of our people.”

Founded in June 2015, Arc Pensions Law is the first specialist pensions law firm to emerge in over 30 years. The award-winning firm has been making a notable impact in the pensions law market since its inception, amassing a diverse clientele that includes sponsors and trustees of multi-billion-pound pension funds. Furthermore, the firm provides support to over 60 other law firms, advising them on specialised pensions law issues.