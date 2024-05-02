Arc Pensions Law expands London team with new appointment

Archana Gupta brings with her 12 years of extensive experience in navigating the legal and regulatory complexities of private workplace pension schemes.

Having previously worked at Squire Patton Boggs, Archana Gupta's expertise spans a wide range of areas within pensions law. She specialises in advising on scheme mergers, buy-in and buy-out transactions, GMP equalisation, and problematic transfers. Archana Gupta also has a wealth of experience in guiding clients through the introduction of benefit options, such as bridging pensions and pension increase exchange exercises.

Her clientele includes individual trustees, corporate trustees, and employers involved in both defined benefit and defined contribution arrangements. Notably, Archana Gupta recently returned from a secondment to the Pensions Regulator, further enhancing her understanding of regulatory dynamics within the pensions landscape.

Kate Payne, managing partner at Arc Pensions Law, expressed her excitement about Archana Gupta's appointment, highlighting her comprehensive experience and expertise. Kate Payne emphasised Archana Gupta's alignment with Arc Pensions Law's commitment to providing exceptional advice across all facets of pensions law.

Archana Gupta herself expressed her delight at joining Arc Pensions Law, citing the firm's reputation for housing a team of highly skilled legal experts dedicated to delivering outstanding service in pensions law.

Founded in June 2015, Arc Pensions Law has quickly established itself as a trailblazer in the pensions law market. The firm's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have earned it accolades and recognition within the industry. With the addition of Archana Gupta to its London team, Arc Pensions Law continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the field, ushering in a new era of excellence in pensions law.