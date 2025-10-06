Ian, with over 15 years of experience, specialises in investment-related pension matters and has provided advice on governance and compliance issues, while Salim brings practical experience from his previous role in a pension trustee secretariat firm. Managing Partner Anna Copestake expressed enthusiasm about Ian’s addition, stating “We are delighted to welcome Ian to our London office," highlighting the strength he adds to the team. Ian also shared his excitement, saying “The firm has a fantastic reputation for excellence in pensions law.” With these strategic hires, Arc Pensions Law continues to enhance its capabilities in a dynamic legal environment.