Arbor Law, a legal services firm specialising in flexible resourcing for in-house teams and businesses, has announced the appointment of Simon Marshall as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer. Simon, who is also the founder of legal marketing agency TBD Marketing, will engage in a six-month role, reporting to Sahar Farooqi, the Fractional Chief Transformation Officer overseeing Arbor’s transformative initiatives.

Established by partners Kate Bennett, Dan Adams, and Ed Rea, Arbor Law seeks to attract high-profile legal talent aiming to innovate the business landscape with their expertise in commercial, corporate, and regulatory law. Simon’s initial tasks include auditing the firm’s marketing, business development, and operational processes. He will also execute several aligned projects intended to embed the firm’s new business plan while driving revenue growth.

Sahar Farooqi expressed enthusiasm for the appointment, stating "We’re pleased to appoint Simon to this role. Simon embodies the zeitgeist of change in the legal market and we are keen to draw on his extensive marketing and BD expertise as we deliver on our transformation plan for Arbor."

Kate Bennett added, “It’s an exciting time for Arbor Law. Our entire firm is built on the fact that we’ve seen law evolve, and it continues to, which is why now is the time to embark on our most ambitious growth plan yet. We’re looking forward to working with Simon to refine how we position ourselves to win new work and attract the top tier talent that allows us to deliver the exceptional work we have built a reputation on.”

Simon Marshall remarked, “Arbor Law brings an impressive pedigree – lawyers who have worked in international law firms and senior in-house roles, now delivering flexible legal services for legal teams and businesses. It feels like Big Law without the baggage. The team is premium, intelligent and understated, with lawyers who have come out of top City firms and senior in-house roles because they genuinely love doing the law. There’s a clarity and confidence to how Arbor operates that really stood out to me. I’m excited to work with the partners to sharpen how that story is told and support the next phase of growth in a way that stays true to who they are.”