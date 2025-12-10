Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has officially opened its new office in Middlesbrough, celebrating the milestone with an event led by solicitor and former Apprentice contestant Sarah Magson. This occasion not only marked Ison Harrison’s arrival in Teesside but also heralded Sarah’s new role as partner and branch manager. The launch attracted strong interest, with over 70 representatives from the local community attending to witness the firm’s continued growth across the North East.

Located at the Cleveland Business Centre, a prominent legal hub adjacent to the Crown Court and local barristers’ chambers, the new Middlesbrough office is Ison Harrison’s 24th location. This expansion is instrumental in strengthening the firm’s offerings in inquest law, personal injury, and civil liberties, reflecting a sustained period of growth for this employee-owned business. Sarah, who previously enjoyed success at Watson Woodhouse Solicitors, is well-regarded in the region for her expertise in complex and sensitive cases, particularly those involving state agencies. Her previous accolades include being named Lawyer of the Year at the Northern Law Awards and Inspirational Female Business Leader at the National Business Hero Awards. Notably, she finished sixth in the 2018 series of The Apprentice, showcasing her determination to succeed.

During her address at the launch event, Sarah articulated her excitement for the new office, saying, “Opening our 24th branch is a testament to the firm’s commitment to continuous growth and to expanding our reach into North Yorkshire.” She also reminisced about her experience on The Apprentice, recalling Lord Sugar’s advice when he fired her, “I should continue building my career as a solicitor and work towards becoming a partner, with the ambition of running my own office one day. Well, here I am. Thank you, Lord Sugar… I’m hired!”

The new office has quickly assembled a team of experienced lawyers, giving rise to one of the region’s most capable teams focused on inquest and civil liberties work. Together, they aim to assist families and individuals seeking justice, often in cases involving state bodies and mental health trusts. With the recent acquisition of a Legal Aid contract, the office will provide essential representation across Teesside and the wider North East, alongside various funding options for personal injury and civil litigation.

Gareth Naylor, director and head of personal injury and inquests at Ison Harrison, reflected on the firm’s dynamic momentum, stating, “The Middlesbrough office reflects the momentum we have built across the firm. Sarah and her team bring an exceptional level of experience and a deep commitment to the communities they serve.” Naylor emphasised that this move further strengthens Ison Harrison’s presence in the North while reinforcing their focus on specialisms that make a meaningful difference for clients.

This launch comes on the heels of a flourishing performance for Ison Harrison, which became fully employee-owned in 2022. Since then, the firm has expanded its regional network, increased turnover, and invested in new office locations, including recent openings in Brighouse and Skipton. Ison Harrison’s Middlesbrough branch is integral to their ongoing strategy of developing accessible, community-based offices and providing a full-service network across Yorkshire and the North.

Currently employing over 400 staff members, Ison Harrison offers a wide range of legal services in the region, boasting more than 13 Law Society accreditations, including Lexcel and Clinical Negligence among others. With its new office, the firm is poised to make a significant impact in the legal landscape of Teesside and beyond.