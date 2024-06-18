Appointment of Lord Justices of Appeal

The Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street announced on June 12, 2024, that His Majesty The King has approved the appointments of four new Lord Justices of Appeal: Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker, Mr. Justice Stephen Cobb, Mr. Justice David Holgate, and Mr. Justice Antony Zacaroli. These appointments will fill vacancies within the Court of Appeal.

Biographies:

Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker:

Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1979

Middle Temple, 1979 Took Silk: 1999

1999 Judicial Appointments: Recorder: 1996 Circuit Judge: 2010 High Court Judge, King's Bench Division: 2013



Mr. Justice Stephen Cobb:

Called to the Bar: Inner Temple, 1985

Inner Temple, 1985 Took Silk: 2003

2003 Judicial Appointments: Recorder: 2004 Authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981: 2009 High Court Judge, Family Division: 2013



Mr. Justice David Holgate:

Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1978

Middle Temple, 1978 Took Silk: 1997

1997 Judicial and Professional Appointments: Called to the Bar in Hong Kong: 2001 Bencher, Middle Temple: 2004 Joint Head of Landmark Chambers: 2012-2014 Recorder (Crime and Civil): 2002 Authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981: 2008 High Court Judge, King's Bench Division: 2014 Authorised to sit in the Chancery Division: 2022 President, Lands Chamber (Upper Tribunal): 2016-2019 Planning Liaison Judge, Planning Court: Since 2017



Mr. Justice Antony Zacaroli:

Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1987

Middle Temple, 1987 Took Silk: 2006

2006 Judicial Appointments: High Court Judge, Chancery Division: 2017 President, Upper Tribunal, Tax and Chancery Chamber: 2018-2021 Supervising Judge for Business and Property Courts, Midlands, West, and Wales Circuits: Since 2021 Chair, Insolvency Rules Committee: Since 2018



These distinguished judges bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles as Lord Justices of Appeal, continuing their extensive service to the judiciary and legal profession.

