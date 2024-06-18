Appointment of Lord Justices of Appeal
By Law News
Four High Court Judges, Jeremy Baker, Stephen Cobb, David Holgate, and Antony Zacaroli, appointed as Lord Justices of Appeal
The Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street announced on June 12, 2024, that His Majesty The King has approved the appointments of four new Lord Justices of Appeal: Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker, Mr. Justice Stephen Cobb, Mr. Justice David Holgate, and Mr. Justice Antony Zacaroli. These appointments will fill vacancies within the Court of Appeal.
Biographies:
Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker:
- Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1979
- Took Silk: 1999
- Judicial Appointments:
- Recorder: 1996
- Circuit Judge: 2010
- High Court Judge, King's Bench Division: 2013
Mr. Justice Stephen Cobb:
- Called to the Bar: Inner Temple, 1985
- Took Silk: 2003
- Judicial Appointments:
- Recorder: 2004
- Authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981: 2009
- High Court Judge, Family Division: 2013
Mr. Justice David Holgate:
- Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1978
- Took Silk: 1997
- Judicial and Professional Appointments:
- Called to the Bar in Hong Kong: 2001
- Bencher, Middle Temple: 2004
- Joint Head of Landmark Chambers: 2012-2014
- Recorder (Crime and Civil): 2002
- Authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981: 2008
- High Court Judge, King's Bench Division: 2014
- Authorised to sit in the Chancery Division: 2022
- President, Lands Chamber (Upper Tribunal): 2016-2019
- Planning Liaison Judge, Planning Court: Since 2017
Mr. Justice Antony Zacaroli:
- Called to the Bar: Middle Temple, 1987
- Took Silk: 2006
- Judicial Appointments:
- High Court Judge, Chancery Division: 2017
- President, Upper Tribunal, Tax and Chancery Chamber: 2018-2021
- Supervising Judge for Business and Property Courts, Midlands, West, and Wales Circuits: Since 2021
- Chair, Insolvency Rules Committee: Since 2018
These distinguished judges bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles as Lord Justices of Appeal, continuing their extensive service to the judiciary and legal profession.
