The competition to refresh the London A, B, and C panels is now officially open. The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to these three civil panels, which will undertake vital civil work for various government departments. Open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications, membership of these panels reflects a commitment to serving public interest legal needs.

The London A Panel is where the most complex government cases are handled. Members often appear against KCs and must have over ten years’ advocacy experience in actual practice to be considered. Meanwhile, the London B Panel takes on substantial cases, typically less complicated than those of the A Panel, requiring between five to ten years’ advocacy experience. For those with a minimum of two years’ experience, the London C Panel presents an opportunity to hone their skills and potentially move up to the A Panel in the future.

Candidates are encouraged to make a careful decision on which panel to apply for, aligning their application with their specific expertise and level of experience. The Attorney General is particularly interested in applicants with knowledge in general public, commercial, and administrative law, as well as areas like immigration, employment, and personal injury. For this year's exercise, there is an additional focus on appointing specialists to enrich the panels’ capacity.

Applications are open until midday on Tuesday, 7 April 2026. Potential candidates should consult the Information and FAQs document for details about the application process. A live online information event will be held on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, allowing interested applicants to learn more about the application process. Queries can be directed to the Government Legal Department Panel Counsel Secretariat for guidance.