Appleyard Lees leading in UPC and patent litigation investment

The firm is one of the few UK firms investing in Unified Patent Court (UPC) litigation expertise, positioning itself as a leader in this emerging field. With Arnie’s dual qualifications, the firm strengthens its ability to support clients navigating the complexities of the UPC system.

Commenting on his appointment, Arnie said: “I am thrilled to be joining Appleyard Lees and contributing to its reputation as a leader in intellectual property law as it continues to expand its service offering. As both a patent attorney and solicitor, I am looking forward to drawing together my varied experience to help our clients successfully navigate the complex intersection of legal, technical and commercial issues that arise in today’s evolving IP landscape.”

Bobby Smithson, Appleyard Lees Managing Partner, remarked, “Adding Arnie’s rare combination of skills to our team is a significant step forward as the firm continues to grow. This appointment aligns with our strategy to expand our service portfolio and deliver unparalleled expertise to our clients.”

Robert Cumming, Partner and Head of Litigation, also spoke about Arnie’s appointment: “As the UPC emphasises active case management, English solicitors familiar with IPEC have a unique advantage in serving clients with UPC litigation. I am excited that Arnie’s unique skill set, combining both technical and legal expertise, will boost the firm’s growing capabilities in UPC litigation.”

He continued, “Arnie’s expertise also strengthens our well-established IP litigation team, which includes myself and specialist IP solicitors Chris Hoole, Daniel Bailey and Christopher Thomas. Arnie’s distinct expertise further diversifies our broad-skilled team, recently expanded by the addition of transactional IP specialist, Amrit Jethwa.”