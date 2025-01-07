Appeal Reduces Sentence for East London Robbery

On 20 December 2024, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment in the case of Rex v Alia Abdullahi, reducing the appellant's sentence for robbery and assault on an emergency worker. The appeal was heard by Lord Justice Lewis, Mr Justice Garnham, and Mr Justice Constable.

The appellant, Alia Abdullahi, had previously pleaded guilty to the charges at the Crown Court at Snaresbrook. The offences occurred on 6 January 2024, when Abdullahi robbed a 94-year-old man, Mr Ali, at a Barclays Bank cashpoint in East London. The robbery involved a physical struggle during which Abdullahi bit Mr Ali, causing him distress and injury.

Following her arrest on 12 January 2024, Abdullahi also assaulted a police officer, PC Phillips, while in custody. At the time of sentencing, Abdullahi was 25 years old and had no previous convictions, though she had a prior caution for assaulting an emergency worker in 2018.

His Honour Judge Gerard Pounder sentenced Abdullahi to 30 months' imprisonment for the robbery and one month concurrent for the assault on the emergency worker. The appeal focused on the appropriateness of the discount applied to Abdullahi's sentence for her guilty plea.

Miss V Smart, representing Abdullahi, argued that the reduction of 16.7% for the guilty plea was incorrect. She contended that the discount should have been between 25% and 33%, referencing the case of R v Nolan [2022] EWCA Crim 726.

The Court of Appeal acknowledged the merit in Miss Smart's argument, noting that the judge's approach involved an error of principle. Although Abdullahi did not plead guilty at the earliest opportunity, the circumstances surrounding her fitness to plead warranted a 25% discount.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal quashed the 30-month sentence for robbery and imposed a reduced term of 27 months. The concurrent sentence for assault on the emergency worker remained unchanged.

This decision highlights the importance of correctly applying sentencing guidelines, particularly concerning plea discounts. It serves as a reminder to legal practitioners of the nuances involved in such determinations.

Learn More

Explore essential areas of UK employment law, including contracts, workplace policies, and discrimination.