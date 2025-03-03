Appeal court reduces sentence for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm

Introduction

The Court of Appeal delivered its judgment on the appeal of Michael Lawrence, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. The appeal challenged the sentence imposed by the Crown Court at Snaresbrook, where Lawrence was sentenced to an extended sentence of 24 years.

Background

Michael Lawrence was convicted on 28 February 2024 for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, related to a shooting on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham on 29 August 2017. He was acquitted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The original sentence was concurrent with a previous sentence for a separate incident, the Rigg Approach shooting.

The Appeal

The appeal was based on the argument that the sentence was manifestly excessive and failed to adequately distinguish between Lawrence and his co-defendant, Kamal Parrish, who was more directly involved in the shooting. Lawrence's legal representative argued that the sentence did not reflect his acquittal on the firearm charge and was too closely aligned with Parrish's sentence.

Facts of the Case

The case involved a conspiracy between Lawrence and Parrish to shoot Jacob Ekwubiri, a known associate. The plan was executed using a semi-automatic pistol, although Lawrence was not present at the shooting itself. The incident was part of a larger context of criminal activities, including a previous shootout at Rigg Approach.

Sentencing Considerations

The original sentencing judge aggregated the criminality of the Broadwater Farm and Rigg Approach incidents, resulting in a lengthy sentence for Lawrence. The judge's approach was consistent with sentencing guidelines, but the appeal court found that the distinctions between Lawrence and Parrish were not adequately considered.

Court of Appeal Judgment

The Court of Appeal agreed with the appellant's argument, noting that Lawrence was less involved in the offending and was acting under Parrish's direction. The court found that the original sentence did not sufficiently reflect these distinctions and required adjustment.

Revised Sentence

The Court of Appeal quashed the original sentence and imposed a revised extended sentence of 22.5 years, comprising a custodial period of 17.5 years and an extended licence period of five years. This adjustment was deemed just and proportionate to Lawrence's overall offending.

Conclusion

The judgment highlights the importance of distinguishing between co-defendants in sentencing, particularly when their levels of involvement differ significantly. The revised sentence reflects a more nuanced consideration of Lawrence's role in the conspiracy.

