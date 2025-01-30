Appeal court reduces drug sentence for Warren Davis

Introduction

The Court of Appeal recently delivered its judgment in the case of Rex vs Warren Davis, reducing the appellant's sentence for drug-related offences. The case, heard on 20 December 2024, involved a detailed examination of the sentencing guidelines and the appellant's role in the offences.

Background

Warren Davis was originally sentenced in the Crown Court at Wood Green on 23 April 2024. He received a total sentence of six years and four months for four offences, including possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. The charges stemmed from a police search on 22 November 2023, which uncovered significant quantities of heroin and cocaine, as well as cash and designer goods linked to criminal activity.

Offences and Sentencing

The appellant pleaded guilty to the offences, admitting to playing a significant role in drug dealing operations. He was considered a trusted courier, responsible for holding and transporting drugs and cash. The sentencing judge categorized the heroin offence as a Category 2 offence, with a starting point of eight years based on the Sentencing Council's guidelines.

Grounds of Appeal

Miss Turner, representing Davis, argued that the sentencing judge erred in using an eight-year starting point, which was based on an indicative quantity of one kilogram of heroin, whereas Davis was found with 743 grams. She also contended that the judge failed to adequately consider mitigating factors and that the upward adjustment to ten years for additional offences was disproportionate.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal found merit in the first two grounds of appeal. It agreed that the starting point should have been adjusted to reflect the lesser quantity of heroin. The court determined that a more appropriate starting point would have been around six years, adjusted upwards for the other offences.

Mitigation Considerations

While acknowledging the appellant's lack of recent relevant convictions, the court noted limited mitigation in this case. The appellant's previous convictions were for cannabis, a class B drug, with no prior offences involving class A drugs. Despite references from family and his employer, the court found little mitigation given the severity of the offences.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal reduced Davis's sentence from six years and four months to five years and four months, reflecting the appropriate starting point and the early guilty plea. The concurrent sentences for the other offences remained unchanged.

