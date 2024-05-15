APIL's new Rehabilitation Guide highlights collective efforts for injured persons

In the arena of personal injury law, the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) is reasserting the importance of collaboration in facilitating the recovery of injured individuals. Recently, APIL unveiled its updated Best Practice Guide on Rehabilitation, centering on the pivotal role of early cooperation between claimant lawyers and defendant insurers.

Mike Benner, Chief Executive of APIL, stresses that the primary objective should always be the well-being and recovery of the injured party. He commends the involvement of insurers in fostering early collaboration, recognising that collective efforts are essential in ensuring the best possible outcome for those affected.

The guide, launched at APIL’s Catastrophic Injuries Conference, aligns with the Rehabilitation Code 2015 and offers a practical framework for legal professionals. Featuring a process map and a variety of case studies, it emphasises the importance of individualised approaches to rehabilitation, acknowledging the unique circumstances of each case.

Andrew Hibbert from Clyde & Co highlights the transformative impact of rehabilitation on the lives of claimants, emphasising the need to minimise conflict and friction in the process. Similarly, Ben Hibbs from LV emphasises the importance of placing the injured individual at the centre of the rehabilitation journey, advocating for proactive collaboration among all stakeholders.

Michelle Cresswell from CFG Law shares personal experiences highlighting the positive outcomes achieved through collaborative efforts in early rehabilitation. She emphasises the significant impact such cooperation can have on the recovery and well-being of clients.

The guide, available exclusively to APIL members, serves as a comprehensive resource covering various aspects of the rehabilitation process. From discussing rehabilitation with clients to selecting an appropriate case manager, it offers practical guidance for legal practitioners navigating personal injury cases.

Victoria Lebrec, a lay member of APIL’s executive committee, provides a poignant foreword to the guide, drawing from her own experience of coping with a devastating injury. She emphasizes the critical importance of early access to rehabilitation in facilitating recovery and restoring quality of life for individuals affected by injuries.

As APIL continues to champion collaboration and advocate for the rights of injured persons, their latest guide reinforces the collective responsibility of legal professionals and insurers in prioritising the well-being and recovery of those they serve.