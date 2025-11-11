The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) has achieved a remarkable accolade with its film Rusty’s Story, which showcases the inspiring journey of Rusty Brown, a hit-and-run victim who underwent significant challenges after a devastating collision. This short film is part of the flagship Rebuilding Shattered Lives campaign and has recently garnered an Association Excellence Award in the ‘best blog, podcast or video’ category. It has resonated with many, having amassed over 1.6 million views online.

Rusty Brown's ordeal began when he was involved in a head-on collision while driving home from visiting a friend. As a result, he had to undergo the life-altering experience of leg amputation. Through the film, Rusty illustrates his determination and how he fought for his rights alongside his solicitor, ensuring he received essential damages for his needs, including a suitable prosthetic limb and an adapted home environment. Rusty shares a pivotal moment of his struggle, saying “the other insurance company initially suggested that the crash was ‘nothing to do with them’, even though the other driver was eventually jailed.”

APIL chief executive Mike Benner praised the transparency of Rusty’s account, noting, “Rusty tells people first-hand how crucial the law is in helping people if they are injured.” He emphasised the core mission of the Rebuilding Shattered Lives campaign, which aims to ensure that the needs of individuals, like Rusty, who have suffered due to the negligence or recklessness of others, remain central to policymaking concerning their entitlement to comprehensive compensation.

The production of this impactful film was achieved on a limited budget, highlighted by APIL's collaboration with Andrew Clarke from Black Hawk Productions in Nottingham. Benner accepted the prestigious award at the annual ceremony held in London on November 7, recognising the essential advocacy work carried out by associations and organisations in support of their members. He stated, “APIL is very proud to land this award and extremely grateful to Rusty for his candour in showing just how vital it is that injured people can turn to the law on personal injury for support.”

The profound message delivered through Rusty’s Story not only sheds light on the personal impact of negligence but also reinforces the critical role that legal support plays in the recovery process for victims. The film encapsulates a universal truth about the unpredictability of life, with Benner concluding, “What happened to Rusty could happen to any one of us.” For those interested in watching this touching film, Rusty’s Story can be viewed through various online platforms.