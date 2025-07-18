A&O Shearman has recently provided significant legal guidance to Brookfield, a prominent global investment firm, along with its portfolio company Modulaire, regarding a remarkable refinancing transaction valued at EUR1.9 billion. This complex refinancing included EUR600 million in senior secured notes with a 6.500% interest rate due in 2031 and a new term loan facility B amounting to EUR1.3 billion.

Modulaire, headquartered in London, stands out as a global leader in modular services and infrastructure, diligently serving over 53,000 customers across the globe. The team from A&O Shearman overseeing this multifaceted operation was led by notable legal experts. European co-head of private equity Neil Sinha and head of high yield John Kicken spearheaded efforts, while sponsor side leveraged finance partner Adam Zecharia joined alongside senior associates Sampada Bannurmath and Elizabeth Athanassios. Further support came from associates Jack Cameron, Stavros Bakolas, Chandrasekar Sriram, and Mubashshir Sarshar, as well as trainee Daniel-Paul Osahon.

Insight into the cross-border nature of the transaction reveals that A&O Shearman’s finance partners from various regions, including William Kim in Australia, Thomas Roy in France, Walter Uebelhoer in Germany, and Ignacio Ruiz-Camara in Spain, contributed their expertise. This refinancing deal emphasizes A&O Shearman’s capacity to deliver strategic advice and legal counsel to premier private capital clients managing their most significant and complex financing operations across multiple jurisdictions, reinforcing their prominent role in the financial sector.