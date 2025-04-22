A&O Shearman promotes 33 new partners

The firm’s promotion list includes partners from 11 different countries, with notable regional representation seen in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom, and practice areas ranging from Mergers and Acquisitions to Real Estate and Debt Finance.

Khalid Garousha, the senior partner at A&O Shearman, expressed that “it is immensely gratifying to promote from within and recognize the hard work and dedication of our new partners.” The firm’s commitment to nurturing talent was echoed by Adam Hakki, who noted that these promotions reflect “an unwavering commitment to excellence and best-in-class service to our clients.” Managing partner Hervé Ekué emphasised that these promotions underline the firm's strategy of cultivating a robust talent pipeline, stating that the firm's culture is focused on “nurturing and growing our talent pipeline, which is central to our culture and strategy.” As A&O Shearman strives to enhance its global presence and service delivery, the new partners are expected to play vital roles in advancing the firm’s mission.