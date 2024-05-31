A&O Shearman NQ and trainee salaries

NQ salary: £150,000 per annum, up from £125,000

Trainee salaries:

Year one: £56,000 per annum, up from £50,000

Year two: £61,000 per annum, up from £55,000

Denise Gibson, London managing partner at A&O Shearman, stated:

“At A&O Shearman, we strive to be the firm of choice for the best, most diverse talent. Our compensation structure is designed to reward expertise, performance, and wider contribution, and to be highly competitive in our markets. Trainees and NQs are integral to our firm’s future, and we offer unmatched opportunities for them to build successful careers. Our people are fundamental to our success, and we are committed to nurturing a supportive culture that focuses on wellbeing and encourages individuals to excel while being themselves.”