A&O Shearman merger: a new era in global elite law

This historic union creates the world's first fully integrated global elite law firm, boasting unparalleled geographic reach, global scale, and depth of experience.

With nearly 4,000 lawyers, including approximately 800 partners, working across 47 offices in 29 countries, A&O Shearman emerges as a legal powerhouse equipped to serve clients across every industry sector, market, and geography. The firm's unique strength lies in its fluency in U.S. law, English law, and the laws of the world's most dynamic markets, enabling it to offer integrated solutions and unparalleled regional experience.

Khalid Garousha, senior partner at A&O Shearman, expressed excitement about the new firm's potential to redefine industry standards and provide world-class integrated solutions to clients. With unmatched experience, a unique culture, and truly global capabilities, A&O Shearman is poised to thrive in today's complex commercial and regulatory environment.

Adam Hakki, Co-chair of the Global A&O Shearman Board and Executive Committee, highlighted the careful design of the merger to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients, driven by shared values and complementary strengths. The overwhelmingly positive feedback received underscores the eagerness of clients to leverage the combined power of the new firm.

Hervé Ekué, managing partner at A&O Shearman, emphasised the firm's deep commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, positioning it as a trailblazer in the legal landscape. With a focus on diverse perspectives and collaborative ways of working, A&O Shearman aims to set new benchmarks for client service and industry leadership.

A&O Shearman's global practice design will enhance collaboration internally and address the evolving needs of clients:

Global Practice Groups: These groups, covering areas such as Mergers & Acquisitions, Litigation & Investigations, and Debt Finance, will ensure collaboration and a consistent offering across regions.

These groups, covering areas such as Mergers & Acquisitions, Litigation & Investigations, and Debt Finance, will ensure collaboration and a consistent offering across regions. Key Industry Sectors: A&O Shearman will focus on six key sectors – Energy & Infrastructure, Established Industries, Financial Institutions, Life Sciences, Private Capital/Private Equity, and Technology – to deepen relationships with organisations worldwide.

A&O Shearman will focus on six key sectors – Energy & Infrastructure, Established Industries, Financial Institutions, Life Sciences, Private Capital/Private Equity, and Technology – to deepen relationships with organisations worldwide. Regional Offices: These offices will implement local go-to-market strategies, talent development, and operations to strengthen local market presence and collaboration.

As A&O Shearman embarks on this transformative journey, it is poised to shape the future of the legal profession, setting new standards of excellence and innovation in global legal services.