A&O Shearman expands U.S. energy practice

A&O Shearman has made a strategic move to bolster its U.S. Energy, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure practice by announcing the hiring of partners Paul Astolfi and Katy McNeil. This significant addition emphasizes the firm's commitment to enhancing its offerings in the energy transition sector, particularly in key markets such as Texas and Chicago. Paul Astolfi is recognized as a leading advisor with extensive experience in finance and renewable energy projects, specializing in a wide range of energy transition matters. His qualifications include advising institutional investors and banks on complex financing and project transactions, as well as working with various energy facilities. He operates primarily out of Dallas, Texas, and also engages with the Chicago market.

Katy McNeil brings her expertise in domestic renewable energy, particularly in the areas of solar asset-backed securities and structured finance within the solar sector. Her background involves collaboration with financial institutions, developers, and institutional investors on a variety of transactions, including project finance and asset acquisitions. With her base in Chicago, her addition is seen as pivotal for A&O Shearman's upcoming presence in that region.

Adam Hakki, co-chair of the global Executive Committee and Board, emphasized the significance of these new hires for the firm's growth goals. He stated that “the addition of Paul and Katy is a major step forward for our market-leading energy and alternative energy practice.” Additionally, Kent Rowey noted that “energy transition is a central component to our global and U.S. ENRI strategy” and expressed excitement about the expertise that Paul and Katy will bring to the team.

Reflecting their enthusiasm, Paul Astolfi and Katy McNeil remarked, “We are delighted to join A&O Shearman’s sophisticated and full-service Energy, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure practice.” They expressed eagerness to work collaboratively with the exceptional teams and clients, both regionally and internationally.

The hiring of Paul and Katy marks the latest steps in A&O Shearman's growth strategy, which has included 14 partner hires in core practice areas since the merger was completed on May 1, 2024. With these appointments, the firm continues to strengthen its position in the competitive U.S. energy market, having now welcomed a total of five partners in this sector since the merger. Both partners have transitioned from Mayer Brown to join A&O Shearman in this critical expansion phase.