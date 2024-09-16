A&O Shearman bolsters leveraged finance team

A&O Shearman has announced a significant expansion of its Debt Finance global practice group with the appointment of Michel Houdayer as a partner, effective 16 September 2024. This strategic hire aims to enhance the firm's leveraged finance and acquisition finance capabilities in the French and broader European markets.

Michel Houdayer is a distinguished expert in leveraged finance, known for his extensive experience with both international and French bank debt and bond financing transactions. His expertise spans a wide range of financing structures, including senior TLB, first lien/second lien, unitranche, mezzanine, and PIK debt. Houdayer has advised leading investment funds, large corporates, debt funds (both senior and subordinated), and financial institutions on both sponsor and lender sides, demonstrating his deep knowledge across various levels of the capital structure.

Nicholas Clark, co-head of Debt Finance at A&O Shearman, emphasised the strategic importance of Houdayer’s appointment: “Maintaining a top-tier French team is crucial to our leadership in European leveraged finance. Michel’s extensive experience and strong client reputation will be instrumental as we continue to develop our team across Europe. His deep understanding of both the leveraged acquisition financing market and the international syndicated market will significantly bolster our capabilities.”

Julien Roux, managing partner of A&O Shearman in France, added: “Michel’s addition to our team will enrich our service offerings in private equity and leveraged finance. His expertise will enhance the synergies between our key practice areas, such as M&A/private equity, tax, and restructuring, enabling us to address our clients' most complex needs and challenges more effectively.”

Michel Houdayer expressed his enthusiasm about joining A&O Shearman: “I am excited to be part of A&O Shearman and contribute to its dynamic and ambitious leveraged finance practice in Europe. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the firm’s growth and continue delivering exceptional service to French private equity players.”

Houdayer began his career at Latham & Watkins in Paris in 2002, where he was promoted to partner in 2015. He holds an LL.M. in International Business Law from University College London (2000) and a DESS in Business Law from Université Paris XI (1998), as well as a Diploma in Legal Translation from ISIT (1997). His appointment marks a significant step in A&O Shearman’s strategic growth and reinforces its commitment to strengthening its leveraged finance capabilities in the European market.