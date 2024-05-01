A&O Shearman announces managing partners for the U.K. and U.S.

Effective May 1, 2024, Denise Gibson has been appointed managing partner for the U.K., and Dave Lewis has been appointed co-managing partner of the U.S., a role he will hold alongside Doreen Lilienfeld.

In a joint announcement last month, both firms announced that A&O Shearman’s U.S. business will be chaired by Adam Hakki in addition to his role as co-chair of the global Board and Executive Committee.

A partner in A&O’s banking practice, London-based Denise serves as co-head of the global leveraged finance group. Based in New York, Dave served as managing partner of the New York office from 2017 to 2023. He specializes in domestic and international tax planning, corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and global capital markets transactions.

Khalid Garousha, senior partner elect at A&O Shearman, said: “The U.K. and U.S. will be critical markets for A&O Shearman and the bedrock of our future growth and success as a combined firm. In Denise, Doreen and Dave, we are fortunate to have three proven leaders to take on these fundamental roles at such an important moment in both firms’ history.”

Adam Hakki, co-chair of the global A&O Shearman Board and Executive Committee and chair of the firm’s U.S. business designate, commented: “We are building an outstanding leadership team for A&O Shearman, that truly represents the strength and breadth of the combined firm. Doreen, Dave and Denise will be a formidable transatlantic team and I look forward to working alongside them at A&O Shearman.”

Commenting on her appointment, Denise Gibson, said: “At this foundational time for A&O Shearman, I am honored to be appointed to this new position as the first managing partner for the U.K. A&O Shearman celebrates the rich history and successes of our legacy firms in the U.K. legal market. I am truly excited to work with all of my colleagues to amplify the contribution to be made by our teams in the U.K. to our combined firm’s global success.”

Commenting on his new role, Dave Lewis, added: “A&O Shearman will provide clients with best in class capabilities in the U.S. and access to an unmatched global offering. I am excited to take on this role and, alongside Doreen, work with Adam to drive U.S. growth and expansion for A&O Shearman.”