A&O Shearman aids Partners Group

A&O Shearman recently advised Partners Group on a significant financial transaction involving FairJourney Biologics. Partners Group, a prominent player in the global private markets sector, sought counsel from A&O Shearman to facilitate the financing necessary for acquiring a majority stake in FairJourney Biologics.

FairJourney Biologics is a well-regarded Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in antibody discovery. The company supports pharmaceutical and biotech firms in developing cutting-edge antibody-based therapies, playing a crucial role in the advancement of innovative treatments.

The A&O Shearman team overseeing this transaction was led by Neil Sinha, who heads the private equity sector for Europe, and Nick Hallam, both of whom are experienced leveraged finance partners. They were supported by senior associate Tiffany Liow, associates Ramone Bedi and Jack Mellett, and trainee Nicholas Ho. Their expertise and collaborative effort were instrumental in structuring and securing the financing for this high-profile acquisition.

This deal underscores Partners Group’s continued expansion in the biotech sector and highlights the critical role of strategic financing in achieving major investment goals.