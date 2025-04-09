A&O Shearman advises Stonepeak on joint venture

In a significant move within the investment sector, A&O Shearman is advising Stonepeak Partners on the consortium joint venture arrangements with KKR as part of their recommended cash acquisition of Assura plc. This acquisition, valued at GBP1.6 billion, is being executed through Sana Bidco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stonepeak. Assura, a prominent FTSE 250 group, plays an essential role in the UK’s healthcare infrastructure, thereby making this acquisition pivotal for both organisations involved.

Leading the advisory team at A&O Shearman is private equity partner Paul Dunbar, along with counsel Josh Baxter, and they are supported by partner Matthew Hamilton-Foyne, senior associate Gina Malone, and associate Caitlin Smith. As healthcare infrastructure continues to be a critical focus area amid ongoing economic challenges, this joint venture highlights the strategic interests of both Stonepeak and KKR in the sector.

The collaboration between these firms aims to enhance the provision of healthcare services, which are increasingly vital for the UK population. The complexity of the deal underscores the expertise required in securing high-value acquisitions in today’s market, demonstrating A&O Shearman’s capability in navigating such intricate arrangements.