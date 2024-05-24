A&O Shearman advises on GPE’s £350m rights issue

A&O Shearman is advising Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) on its fully underwritten £350 million rights issue. GPE, a prominent property development and investment company in London, aims to use the raised funds to seize acquisition and development opportunities in the central London commercial real estate market.

Seth Jones, corporate partner at A&O Shearman, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to work with the talented GPE team on this significant fundraise to support GPE’s next phase of growth and to capitalise on investment opportunities at this stage in the London real estate market cycle."

Michael Bloch, corporate and equity capital markets partner at A&O Shearman, added, "It is great to see a strong LSE-listed company seeking the support of the UK equity markets to implement its growth strategy. Our tier 1 equity capital markets team continues to work on the leading ECM transactions in London, and we are pleased to see momentum building in the UK market."

The advisory team from A&O Shearman was led by London-based partners Michael Bloch, Seth Jones, and Jeff Hendrickson. This collaboration marks another significant milestone for A&O Shearman's equity capital markets practice, showcasing their expertise in handling major transactions in the London market.

GPE's strategic rights issue highlights the company's proactive approach to leveraging market conditions and underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint in the highly competitive central London real estate sector.