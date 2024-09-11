A&O Shearman advises OCI Global on $2.05 billion methanol business sale

OCI Global has finalised a significant $2.05 billion deal, selling its global methanol business to Vancouver-based Methanex Corporation, a leading global supplier of methanol. The transaction, set to close in the first half of 2025, involves a mix of approximately $1.15 billion in cash and 9.9 million common shares of Methanex. Upon completion, OCI will hold around a 13% stake in Methanex, which is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

The legal advisory for OCI Global was spearheaded by A&O Shearman, with New York Corporate partner Romain Dambre leading the team. The cross-border legal team spanned several key jurisdictions, including the U.S., UK, and Netherlands, reflecting the complex nature of this international transaction.

The sale marks the second billion-dollar transaction in a month for OCI Global, a major player in the hydrogen and methanol industries. This deal underscores A&O Shearman’s strength in managing global transactions across multiple industries and geographies.

The transaction is expected to close pending customary approvals and conditions.