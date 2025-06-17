A&O Shearman has proudly announced its advisory role in the L'Oréal Groupe's acquisition of a majority stake in the British skincare brand Medik8, which is renowned for products like the Crystal Retinal serum. In this transaction, Inflexion, a prominent European mid-market private equity firm, will retain a minority stake. The founder, Elliot Isaacs, will remain on the board, while the existing management committee continues its role to ensure operational continuity.

Medik8, celebrated for its science-driven skincare philosophy, operates under the guiding principle of CSA Philosophy©: Vitamin C and Sunscreen by Day, Vitamin A by night. The company has adeptly expanded its omni-channel sales approach, establishing a stronghold in both online and offline retail sectors throughout Europe, and is increasingly making its mark in the U.S. market. This acquisition serves to further bolster L'Oréal’s Luxe portfolio, integrating a premium, research-backed brand that boasts a legacy of success and significant potential for global market expansion.

The transaction, pending regulatory approvals and customary conditions, is projected to be finalised in the coming months. As part of the arrangement, L'Oréal has secured the option to buy out its minority shareholders fully. This advisory reflects A&O Shearman's esteemed position within the consumer mergers and acquisitions arena, following several high-profile engagements in recent times.

The legal team at L'Oréal was led by Arnaud de Rochebrune and Guillaume Regnier. In contrast, the A&O Shearman team was orchestrated by M&A partners Matthew Appleton and Aoife McDermott, with assistance from senior associate Antony Dean, and associates Arabella Robinson and Toluwa Agboola, along with trainee Asfia Mohsin.