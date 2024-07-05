A&O Shearman advises GSK on licensing arrangements for influenza/covid mRNA vaccines

A&O Shearman is advising GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on the restructuring of its mRNA collaboration with CureVac. Under this arrangement, GSK will acquire full rights to develop, manufacture, and globally commercialise mRNA candidate vaccines for influenza and COVID-19, including combination vaccines.

The collaboration has already produced vaccine candidates for seasonal influenza and COVID-19, currently in phase 2 development, and an avian influenza vaccine in phase 1 development.

Nigel Parker highlighted the team's capability to deliver a sector-focused, multi-jurisdictional team involving specialists from the UK, Belgium, and Germany. "It was a privilege to support the GSK team," Parker said. Amy Altshul, General Counsel & SVP at GSK, praised the seamless cooperation between the GSK and A&O Shearman teams in successfully concluding the transaction.

GSK will now take full control of the development and manufacturing of these vaccines and will hold worldwide commercialisation rights. This move aligns with GSK's strategy to invest in vaccine platform technologies, aiming to match the best platform with each pathogen to develop top-tier vaccines.

CureVac will receive an upfront payment of EUR 400 million, along with additional payments based on development, regulatory, and sales milestones, including tiered royalties. Completion of the transaction is subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

This transaction is part of A&O Shearman’s long-standing relationship with GSK, advising them on a variety of strategic transactions and reinforcing GSK’s leadership in the global biopharma industry. The A&O Shearman team for this deal also included IP partners Mark Ridgway, Gemma Barrett, Rafi Allos, Jens Matthes, and Peter Van Dyck, with support from Harriet Ravenscroft, David Winters, Stephen Beckett, Tine Carmeliet, Fabienne Marshall, and Bella Gropper.