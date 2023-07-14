Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
menu
Solicitors Journal Homepage

A&O managing partner resigns amid Shearman merger negotiations

Fri Jul 14 2023News
A&O managing partner resigns amid Shearman merger negotiations

Gareth Price has announced he is to leave Allen & Overy just months after the City firm announced its multibillion-dollar merger plans with New York rival, Shearman & Sterling.

Price has been at the firm for 30 years and has been managing partner since 2020. He said he is leaving for personal reasons. Wim Dejonghe, a global senior partner at Allen & Overy, thanked him for his long service to the firm.

The proposed merger to create one of the largest law firms in the world by revenue was announced in May. This week, Allen & overy announced its latest year-end results, ending in April 2023. It said client revenue was up by £138 million (7%) to £2.1 billion, while profit before tax remains at £892 million. Average profit per equity partner is £1.82 million.

In its results press statement, the firm said the merger with Shearman & Sterling "will create a unique global law firm offering the highest quality and depth of advice to support clients in navigating an increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and geopolitical environment".

If the merger is approved at a partner vote in October, the firms says the tie-up bwill create a firm with around 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices worldwide, with a revenue of $3.9 billion (£2.9 billion).

Tags:
AdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Latest News

A&O managing partner resigns amid Shearman merger negotiations

Fri Jul 14 2023

Lawyers say more should be done to reduce gender inequality

Fri Jul 14 2023

Practice guidance on non-molestation injunctions issued

Fri Jul 14 2023

New law allows unlimited penalties for polluters

Thu Jul 13 2023

Human rights advocates condemn UK's Illegal Migration Bill

Thu Jul 13 2023

Government report reveals slow progress on judicial diversity

Thu Jul 13 2023

FCA outlines approach to Big Tech and AI

Wed Jul 12 2023

Sentencing Council announces new guidelines

Wed Jul 12 2023

LawtechUK bolsters panel

Wed Jul 12 2023
FeaturedWalking a tightrope: policing and legislating public order
Walking a tightrope: policing and legislating public order
FeatureFri Jul 14 2023
Walking a tightrope: policing and legislating public order

Emelia Bezant-Gahan analyses the UK’s recent public order legislation, its implications for the right to protest and competing human rights issues.

The employment relations (flexible working) bill
The employment relations (flexible working) bill
BusinessThu Jul 13 2023
The employment relations (flexible working) bill

Stephen Morrall and Samuel Isaac explore how flexible working trends have developed since the pandemic

Open your eyes to the benefits of a global perspective
Open your eyes to the benefits of a global perspective
InternationalWed Jul 12 2023
Open your eyes to the benefits of a global perspective

Helen Hamilton Shaw presents how international connections can support client retention while boosting your profile and attracting staff

The UK-US extradition debate: implications for sovereignty and trade
The UK-US extradition debate: implications for sovereignty and trade
Practice NotesMon Jul 10 2023
The UK-US extradition debate: implications for sovereignty and trade

Mike Lynch's extradition case raises concerns about the extra-territorial reach of US law 

SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE
SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE
SJ InterviewFri Jun 23 2023
SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE

Libby Jackson is the longstanding managing partner of alternative legal services at Herbert Smith Freehills and was recently appointed managing partner for digital legal services alongside her pre-existing role.

Navigating a changing world
Navigating a changing world
ForewordFri Jun 23 2023
Navigating a changing world

Foreword for the July 2023 volume