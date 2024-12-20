Anthony Rogers appointed as new chief inspector

Rogers has been selected following a thorough and transparent assessment process in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. As part of the recruitment process, he will now appear before the Justice Select Committee on 28 January 2025 for a pre-appointment hearing.

Role of the Chief Inspector of HMCPSI

The role of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of HMCPSI is a vital public appointment made by the Attorney General for a fixed term. The Chief Inspector operates independently of the Attorney General and the government, ensuring impartial oversight of key criminal justice organisations.

HMCPSI holds a statutory responsibility to inspect the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), reporting to the Law Officers who oversee these organisations. The reports produced by HMCPSI are crucial in strengthening the criminal justice system, improving the performance of inspected organisations, and maintaining public trust. The Inspectorate also retains the flexibility to inspect other organisations if invited.

The relationship between the Attorney General and the Chief Inspector is formally outlined in a protocol agreed between the Law Officers and the Chief Inspector, ensuring operational transparency and accountability.

Anthony Rogers’ Professional Background

Anthony Rogers has been Interim HM Chief Inspector of HMCPSI since February 2024, stepping up following the departure of his predecessor. Before this interim role, he served as Deputy Chief Inspector of HMCPSI from April 2018 to February 2024. During this time, Rogers contributed to significant reviews, notably participating in the Independent Review of the SFO’s handling of the Unaoil Case, where he provided evidence to the Justice Select Committee.

Rogers has overseen the publication of four inspection reports during his interim leadership, including a review of CPS actions in the Valdo Calocane case and an inspection conducted by invitation of the Services Prosecuting Authority.

Commitment to Future Inspections

As HMCPSI approaches its 25th anniversary in October 2025, Rogers has set an ambitious inspection agenda for 2025. The plans include follow-up inspections of CPS Areas, a targeted review of how the CPS handles rape cases, and an inspection by invitation of the Health and Safety Executive. These initiatives aim to enhance accountability and drive improvements across the criminal justice system.

Extensive Civil Service Experience

Rogers brings over three decades of Civil Service experience, beginning in 1989. His background includes roles across various government departments, highlighting his deep commitment to public service. Notably, between 2013 and 2016, he worked at the Crown Prosecution Service, serving as Area Business Manager, Head of Compliance, Assurance, and Support, and Head of Profession for Operational Delivery. In these roles, Rogers contributed to implementing a national strategy to strengthen CPS operational delivery and compliance.

Contributions Outside Government

In addition to his Civil Service experience, Anthony Rogers has significant experience in the private sector as a management consultant and non-executive director. He previously served as a non-executive director of the Yorkshire Sport Foundation and as chair of trustees for SportsAid Yorkshire and Humberside, showcasing his commitment to community engagement and leadership.

Conclusion

Anthony Rogers’ extensive experience in both public service and operational oversight positions him well to lead HMCPSI. His commitment to maintaining an independent, transparent approach to inspecting key criminal justice institutions promises continued improvements within the CPS and SFO, strengthening public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system. As Rogers prepares for a formal review before the Justice Select Committee, the upcoming pre-appointment hearing will be a crucial step in solidifying his role as the Chief Inspector of HMCPSI.