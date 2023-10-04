Anthony Gold Hire Head of Corporate & Commercial

Anthony takes on a new role as Head of Corporate & Commercial. He has been recruited to grow a specialist department focussed on the needs of the firm’s business clients.

Patrick is a commercially driven corporate lawyer with over 30 years’ experience advising businesses, senior executives and individuals on all aspects of corporate and commercial law. His career to date has included successful spells at firms including the award winning DMH Stallard, and he joins from a position as Head of Corporate at ebl miller rosenfalck, an international business law firm based in London.

With a proven ability to assist entrepreneurs and companies throughout the business life cycle, from start-up to sale, with their commercial and regulatory issues, Patrick has a working knowledge of a wide variety of industry sectors. He has particular expertise in private company acquisition and disposal and corporate restructuring, including advising upon shareholder agreements and directors’ rights and obligations. He regularly advises on the buying and selling of companies, company formation and company secretarial services and corporate governance.

A keen interest in intellectual property, trademark assignment and licensing is accompanied by a wealth of experience drafting standard commercial contracts, such as trading terms and conditions and supplier and customer contracts, and working with clients to provide advice for them to make informed and commercially successful business decisions.

Commenting on his appointment, Patrick said: “I am delighted to be joining such an ambitious and progressive firm as Anthony Gold and I am confident there will be many opportunities to assist businesses. I’m looking forward to getting to know the corporate client base at the firm, and seeing where my skills can help them, as well as attracting new businesses to the firm.”

Managing Partner, David Marshall, said: “This is a very exciting development and demonstrates our commitment to look after our existing business clients, as well as to look for opportunities to grow the non-contentious commercial element of our business. Patrick brings with him a wealth of experience and I am confident he will be able to build upon our offering to the business community.”