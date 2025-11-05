Social purpose law firm Anthony Collins has revealed a significant new hire along with a series of promotions as part of its ongoing strategy to expand its legal services. This approach combines sustained investment in personnel with strategic hiring, reinforcing the firm’s status as a prominent provider of legal expertise in the social care, housing sectors, local government, and charities throughout the UK.

Sue Bearman has joined the firm as the legal director of local government, planning and governance. In her new role, she will advise on various aspects of local authority law, including code of conduct advice, training, and standards investigations. With over two decades of experience across district and county councils, Bearman will play a crucial role in supporting public sector teams and enhancing local community development. “Anthony Collins’ social purpose ethos is a natural fit for me. Having worked in-house in a variety of roles, I have a first-hand understanding of how best to support local authorities through the major changes currently taking place,” she remarked, highlighting her enthusiasm for the firm’s mission.

In addition to Bearman's appointment, Anthony Collins has promoted several team members to enhance their service capabilities. Liam Fitzgerald, Raj Flora-Seehra, and Amy Callahan-Page have all ascended to the position of legal director. Fitzgerald brings extensive knowledge in commercial and property-related litigation, while Flora-Seehra focuses on supporting local authorities with property-related matters. Callahan-Page, an expert in dispute resolution and litigation, aids organisations across various sectors seeking cost-effective strategic outcomes.

Moreover, four other team members have been elevated to senior associate, and one to associate. Hannah Bollard, Katie Duggins, Kirsty Duxbury, and Kadie Bennett are now senior associates, with Bennett also taking on the role of chair of the West Midlands Resolution Group. Meanwhile, Isabel Griffith has been promoted to associate in the private client team, where she will further her expertise in childcare.

Matthew Wort, senior partner at Anthony Collins, expressed pride in the firm's progress, stating, “We have had a very successful year and these promotions and our new hire will enable us to meet the needs of our clients and continue our expansion. People are our driving force at Anthony Collins, and we will continue to invest in their development so they can continue to deliver excellent services to our clients. It is only right that we celebrate and reward their achievements as often as we can. We’ve recently been renamed as one of Chambers UK’s top firms going into 2026, and it’s entirely down to the rich skills and sector knowledge of our people.”