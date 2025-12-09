Anthony Collins, a prominent social purpose law firm, has reported a notable six per cent increase in annual turnover for 2024-25, reaching £30.2 million with a net profit of £7.8 million. These financial successes have been mirrored by the firm's commitment to delivering social value. In this year alone, Anthony Collins has undertaken major projects, including advising on funding for 3,300 new affordable homes and facilitating critical regeneration efforts in Stafford. The firm's dedication to supporting vulnerable individuals and families in challenging circumstances is evident through its various initiatives.

The release of Anthony Collins' seventh annual Social Impact Report highlights the firm’s leadership focus on enhancing social value delivery. Engaging their 389-strong workforce, the firm recorded an impressive 823 hours of volunteering, a 59% increase compared to the previous year, participating in activities like sponsored hikes and fundraising curry nights. Furthermore, Anthony Collins raised over £76,000 for local charities, demonstrating its commitment to community support.

In a significant stride towards enhancing access to justice, Anthony Collins delivered over 23,000 hours on legal aid matters. It also introduced a free digital assistant named ‘Aida’ to assist individuals facing relationship breakdowns. Continuous investment in workforce development is evident with the appointment of four new partners and several promotions, exemplifying the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent.

The strong performance in 2024-25, both financially and socially, has earned Anthony Collins praise in esteemed legal directories such as Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500. The firm’s commitment remains robust as it embarks on its 2030 Strategy, aiming to double its social impact in the next five years. Recently recertified as a B Corp, Anthony Collins continues to align its operational practices with principles that benefit both people and the planet.

Matt Wort, the firm's senior partner, expressed, “Supporting our clients and having a positive impact on their activities through the work we do is what drives us.” He elaborated on the successes, stating, “Our growth this year is largely down to the skills, drive and determination of our people.” The firm’s forward-looking strategy includes a commitment to both social impact and financial performance, demonstrating an unwavering focus on supporting clients and investing in its workforce for continued success.