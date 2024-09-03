Anthony Collins opens a Wolverhampton office

Anthony Collins, a social purpose law firm, has expanded its presence in the Midlands by opening a new private client office in Wolverhampton. This move aims to extend the firm's specialist legal support to more families across the Black Country, Shropshire, and Telford.

The new office, located on Salop Street in the heart of Wolverhampton, comes as the firm seeks to build on the success of its award-winning childcare team and newly awarded family legal services contract from the Legal Aid Agency. This complements the existing contract held by the firm in Birmingham for the past 50 years.

Leading the Wolverhampton hub is Madhur Sharma, a partner and experienced childcare solicitor with over two decades of experience in the region. Sharma expressed excitement about the new office, emphasizing its role in making legal support more accessible to families and individuals in need. "This new office hub is essential to furthering our goal of changing lives for the better," she said.

Jas Tamber, partner and head of Anthony Collins’ childcare team, highlighted the significance of the expansion, noting that it aligns with the firm’s mission to offer top-tier representation to as many children and families as possible. "Bringing our team into Wolverhampton is a proud moment, both personally and professionally," Tamber added.

This Wolverhampton hub marks Anthony Collins’ fourth office, further solidifying the firm’s commitment to serving communities across the Midlands and the North West.