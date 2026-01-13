In a significant move to aid individuals navigating the complex journey of separation, Birmingham-based social purpose law firm Anthony Collins has launched Aida, an innovative chatbot service providing essential support. Aida, named to reflect its empathetic nature, is designed for people seeking discreet and judgment-free guidance during one of life’s most challenging transitions.

The service offers round-the-clock assistance and is entirely free and anonymous, addressing common concerns that arise in the early stages of divorce. As Elizabeth Wyatt, a partner and divorce law specialist at Anthony Collins and the creator of Aida, explains, “We created Aida because everyone deserves access to guidance when life gets tough. Too many people suffer in silence because they fear judgment or cost. Aida changes that, offering a safe, supportive starting point for anyone facing a relationship breakdown.”

With conversations treated as private and confidential, data shared with Aida is automatically erased after 30 days, allowing users to seek advice without fear of exposure. Recognising that seeking help can be daunting, especially at the start of a relationship breakdown, Aida aims to eliminate the barriers that often leave individuals feeling stuck and isolated.

This chatbot service distinguishes itself from general AI tools like ChatGPT by relying on information curated by qualified family lawyers. Users can trust that the guidance provided is accurate and reliable, without the misinformation that can often arise from unverified online sources. As Aida responds to users, it is also attuned to identifying signs of specific issues, such as domestic abuse, guiding individuals to appropriate support organisations when necessary.

Anthony Collins believes that whether users ultimately opt for legal advice or choose to navigate their journey independently, Aida provides the high-quality guidance they need at every stage. This commitment to accessible support aligns with Anthony Collins’ broader goal of ensuring everyone receives the professional help they deserve when facing challenging personal circumstances.