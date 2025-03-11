Anthony Collins expands family arbitration

Anthony Collins, the social purpose law firm, has strengthened its family law services following partner Chris Lloyd-Smith’s qualification as a financial remedy family arbitrator. This development expands the firm’s offering to individuals seeking alternative dispute resolution in matrimonial matters.

The firm’s financial remedy arbitration service provides separating couples with a binding legal solution that is often quicker and more cost-effective than the traditional court process. Alongside arbitration, Anthony Collins offers a range of dispute resolution services, including mediation, child-inclusive mediation, collaborative practice, and the recently introduced ‘one lawyer’ model, which allows both parties to work with a single legal professional.

As a member of CIArb, the membership organisation for family arbitrators, Chris is now able to determine the division of matrimonial assets upon divorce. His arbitration service provides a bespoke and private solution, allowing parties to meet at a time and venue of their choice.

With over 20 years’ experience as a family lawyer and as an accredited family mediator, Chris is highly skilled in handling complex financial cases, including those involving multiple or disputed business assets, pensions, and family trusts. His expertise ensures that clients receive tailored guidance suited to their specific needs.

Chris Lloyd-Smith, a partner in the matrimonial team at Anthony Collins, said I am committed to supporting clients as they go through one of the biggest challenges of their lives, and I am extremely proud to now be able to offer arbitration services. I feel having this additional qualification allows Anthony Collins to offer the full suite of family dispute resolution services, giving clients the most choice when selecting the service that is right for them.

Having complementary qualifications also adds to the quality of service I can provide to clients when acting for them as a solicitor. I am able to explain, from experience, both the mediation and arbitration processes and indicate if I were acting in those roles what my considerations would be and the likely outcomes at the conclusion of each process.

This latest addition to Anthony Collins’ family law practice reinforces the firm’s commitment to offering comprehensive and flexible legal solutions that prioritise clients’ needs.