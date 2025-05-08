Spring has brought a wave of change at social purpose law firm, Anthony Collins, which recently announced 13 promotions and three lateral moves across its diverse teams. The promotions encompass various levels, including two new partners, six appointments to legal director, two associates, and three promotions across business support areas. This strategic move highlights the firm’s continued investment in its workforce and its dedication to fostering professional development within the organisation.

Among the notable promotions, Alex Tindall steps up to partner from legal director within the property team, where he has excelled in advising national charities on commercial and residential transactions. Joining him as a new partner is Nicola Woods from the clinical negligence and personal injury team, making history as the firm’s first partner who is a chartered legal executive, and focusing on catastrophic injury and fatality cases.

Jackie Morris has been elevated to legal director in the employment and pensions team, known for her work in employment tribunal representation. Victoria Fullilove also ascends to legal director in the clinical negligence and personal injury team, where she is acknowledged for her collaborative approach in helping families navigate severe personal injury challenges.

The firm’s private client team sees promotions for Lindsey Bohanna and Narinder Singh to legal director, facilitating personal estate planning and handling complex children law disputes. Meanwhile, in the projects team, Alex Lawrence and Max Howarth join the ranks of legal directors; Alex specialises in advising public sector clients on procurement and contracts, while Max focuses on planning and highways law matters.

Newly-promoted associates Jack Hewitt and Jodie Wilding are set to make significant contributions in property, with specialisations in social housing development and third-sector client advisement. The central management team also benefits from three key promotions in business support roles, encompassing HR, marketing, and IT functions.

In addition to the promotions, Anthony Collins announced three lateral career moves, reinforcing the firm’s robust commitment to development. Peter Hubbard, managing partner at Anthony Collins, expressed pride in these advancements, stating, “It is always an honour to celebrate our colleagues successes, especially when we see their hard work rewarded through their career progression. These promotions reflect the exceptional talent, dedication and expertise we have across the firm. We’re passionate about creating opportunities for professional growth and nurturing talent in every area of our business. These achievements are a testament to the individuals’ hard work, and to our ongoing commitment to supporting careers.”