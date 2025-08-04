In a significant advancement for in-house legal representation, Anne Stewart has been elected as the convenor of the Law Society of Scotland’s In-house Lawyers Committee (ILC). Bringing over 20 years of in-house experience to the role, Anne serves as Head of Legal and Corporate Governance at The Scottish Social Services Council. She has been a committed member of the ILC since 2020, succeeding co-conveners Sheekha Saha and Vlad Valiente, who have effectively guided the committee since 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be taking up convenership of the committee," Anne expressed emphatically, highlighting her commitment to the in-house legal community. Her previous involvement with the committee has demonstrated her dedication to active engagement; she has participated in initiatives such as law fairs, trainee roundtables, and the development of the In-house Best Practice Advanced course.

Addressing the challenges ahead, she acknowledged, “I recognise the common challenges across the community, including meeting employers’ expectations to do more with less and the need to demonstrate the value of an in-house team.” With a firm resolve to advocate for in-house solicitors across varied sectors, she noted, “I’m very much looking forward to speaking up for and supporting my in-house colleagues whether they work in the private or public sectors within organisations large and small.”

Former co-convener Sheekha Saha shared her enthusiasm for Anne’s new role, stating, “I’m delighted to see Anne take up the reins as the committee’s next convener.” She commended Anne’s active contributions over the past five years, forecasting her success as an advocate for Scotland’s in-house legal professionals. Similarly, Vlad Valiente noted, “Anne’s appointment is great news for the in-house community,” recognising her comprehensive grasp of the unique opportunities and challenges they face.

Patricia Thom, President of the Law Society of Scotland, acknowledged the significant contributions made by Sheekha and Vlad during their tenure. She remarked, “They have done a power of work engaging with this key sector of our membership and ensuring their voice is represented within the Law Society.” Welcoming Anne to the governing Council, she emphasised the importance of her experience and the need for representation of in-house practitioners, given that nearly a third of members work across various public, private, and third sector organisations.

As Anne embarks on this pivotal role, she promises to uphold the values of engagement and advocacy, aiming to further the interests of in-house lawyers throughout Scotland. Anne’s leadership marks a new chapter for the ILC, with ambitions to enhance connections and support within the in-house community.