Ann Stewart appointed as Scottish Law Commissioner

Ann Stewart's appointment as Commissioner of the Scottish Law Commission has been met with praise from the President of the Law Society of Scotland, Sheila Webster. With extensive expertise in the field of commercial property law, Ann brings a wealth of skills and knowledge to her new position.

Sheila Webster expressed her delight at Ann's appointment, highlighting her dedication and contributions to the work of the Law Society. As a member of various committees within the society, including the Property Law and Property and Land Law Reform Committees, Ann has consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing legal reforms.

In her role as a professional support lawyer, Ann has played a crucial role in supporting the development of her fellow commercial property lawyers in Scotland. Her appointment to the Scottish Law Commission is a testament to her expertise and her potential to contribute significantly to the Commission's important work in law reform.

On behalf of the Law Society of Scotland, Sheila Webster extended her congratulations and best wishes to Ann Stewart, recognising her well-deserved appointment. As Ann takes on this new role, her colleagues at the Law Society have every confidence in her ability to make valuable contributions to the Commission's endeavours.

Ann Stewart, a Scottish solicitor specialising in commercial property law, is poised to bring her insights and expertise to the forefront of law reform in Scotland as she assumes her role as Commissioner of the Scottish Law Commission.