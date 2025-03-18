High Court rules on therapist's breach of confidentiality

The High Court recently delivered its judgment in the case of Angela Emmerson vs Human Givens Institute Limited, examining issues surrounding breach of confidentiality and procedural fairness in disciplinary proceedings. The case involved Angela Emmerson, a human givens therapist, who challenged the decision of the Human Givens Institute (HGI) to uphold a complaint against her for disclosing confidential information.

Angela Emmerson, a practitioner of human givens therapy, was a member of the HGI. The complaint arose after Emmerson wrote a letter for Mr A, a client involved in divorce proceedings, which allegedly included confidential information about Mrs A, another client. The letter was used in court, leading to Mrs A's complaint to the HGI.

The crux of the case rested on whether Emmerson breached confidentiality and whether the HGI's disciplinary process adhered to the principles of natural justice. Emmerson argued that the information disclosed was solely provided by Mr A and that she had not breached Mrs A's confidentiality. However, the Adjudication Panel of the HGI found otherwise, concluding that Emmerson had indeed disclosed confidential information.

Emmerson's appeal to the HGI's Appeal Panel was dismissed. The Appeal Panel upheld the Adjudication Panel's decision, pointing out specific parts of the letter that breached confidentiality. Emmerson then sought judicial review, claiming the process was unfair and the decision unreasonable.

In its judgment, the High Court upheld the HGI's decision, finding that the disciplinary proceedings were conducted fairly and in accordance with natural justice. The court noted that the HGI provided Emmerson with ample opportunity to respond to the allegations and that the decision was reasonable based on the evidence presented.

The court's ruling emphasised the importance of maintaining confidentiality in therapeutic settings and the need for professional bodies to conduct fair and transparent disciplinary processes. The decision reinforces the obligations of therapists to adhere to ethical standards and the role of professional bodies in upholding these standards.

This case serves as a reminder to practitioners of the critical importance of confidentiality and the potential consequences of breaching it. It also highlights the procedural safeguards that must be in place to ensure fairness in disciplinary proceedings.

