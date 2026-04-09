In a significant leadership transition, the Scotland-based law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has officially named Andy Hall as the new Managing Partner, set to take over from Andrew Blain starting 1 May 2026. Andy, who embarked on his journey with the firm through a traineeship from 1993 to 1995, has made a name for himself in the field of real estate development. His wealth of experience at Shepherd and Wedderburn saw him build a diverse and robust practice, eventually joining the partnership in 2003. Since 2013, he has led the firm’s Property and Infrastructure group, greatly enhancing its commercial property practice and providing top-tier legal services to an expanding clientele across the UK.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Andy stated “Andrew has taken the firm from strength to strength, and I am excited and honoured to succeed him. I have been with the firm since I secured a traineeship here in 1993, and in that time, it has changed dramatically in many ways. Yet the fundamentals – such as our exceptional legal expertise, our focus on client service and our commitment to innovation – have endured. They will be the bedrock of our future success as well. I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Andrew Blain for his significant contribution to the firm in his role as Managing Partner, and for all that he and the firm have achieved during his tenure.”

Andrew Blain, who has been at the helm since May 2019, leaves behind a legacy of impressive growth for the firm. Under his stewardship, Shepherd and Wedderburn witnessed six consecutive years of revenue growth and a remarkable 57% increase in profits. The firm successfully expanded its ranks to 91 partners and solidified its market-leading position in essential sectors such as Clean Energy, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Banking and Finance, Technology and Life Sciences, and Private Wealth.

Reflecting on his time as Managing Partner, Andrew remarked “It has been a great privilege to lead the firm over the last seven years. I want to thank our clients and colleagues for their support over that period. The last seven years have brought challenge – I most certainly did not have a global pandemic in my mind when I took over in May 2019 – and opportunity. I am pleased that we have taken many of those opportunities and that the firm is in a strong position, having grown significantly. I know that Andy will drive the firm forward with the same vision, energy and acumen with which he has led our Property and Infrastructure team since 2013, and I look forward to supporting Andy and our board as we look to the future.”

In the latest financial results, Shepherd and Wedderburn reported a 10% rise in turnover and a 20% surge in net profits, reaching £36.1 million for the year ending 30 April 2025. The firm has also recently welcomed three new partners: Graham Young (Project Finance), Donald Smith (Corporate Finance), and Marcus Wright (English Real Estate), positioning itself for continued success and innovation ahead.