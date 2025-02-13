Andrew Stone joins Myerson Solicitors

Andrew joins from JMW Solicitors LLP, adding significant experience to Myerson’s Real Estate team, one of the largest in the North West outside the major city centres of Manchester and Liverpool.

Andrew brings extensive expertise in real estate transactions, advising investors, developers, and businesses on acquisitions, leasing, and portfolio management across industrial, office, and retail sectors. He also has significant experience advising healthcare clients, including GPs and dentists, on real estate matters.

Andrew began his legal career at Burges Salmon LLP and gained valuable experience as both an in-house lawyer and National Estate Manager at Integrated Dental Holdings, now MyDentist. After his in-house role, he returned to private practice, advising on complex real estate transactions at a senior level before joining Myerson.

Joanne Perritt, Head of Myerson’s Commercial Property Team, said we are delighted to welcome Andrew to the team. Our team is already recognised as a Top Tier practice by The Legal 500 and, with Andrew joining us, we continue to strengthen what is already a highly experienced and senior team. We are proud to work with major clients such as AkzoNobel, AQA Education, Dransfield Properties, and National Nuclear Laboratory. Andrew’s expertise will reinforce the team, enhancing our ability to provide partner-led and commercially focused advice and further establishing our position as a serious alternative to larger and international firms.

The team’s growth trajectory continues following the arrival of Doug Henderson as a Solicitor last summer. With another Solicitor joining at Easter, Myerson’s Commercial Property department continues to strengthen its leading position in the market.