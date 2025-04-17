Andrew Smith joins Druces LLP as consultant

Druces LLP has announced the appointment of Andrew Smith as a Consultant in their Dispute Resolution team. Andrew, a distinguished figure in property litigation, brings over four decades of experience in real property disputes, focusing on complex matters such as party walls and rights of light. His expertise will strengthen the firm's property litigation practice and improve their strategic advice capabilities for developers, landowners, and businesses involved in property disputes.

Beginning his career as a practising solicitor in 1977, Andrew has dedicated himself entirely to dispute resolution since the 1980s. His extensive background covers various issues including party wall disputes, rights of light claims, and boundary disputes. With a wealth of experience in handling High Court and Court of Appeal cases, Andrew is recognised for his depth of knowledge regarding the intricacies of real estate disputes. Prior to joining Druces, he was a Partner at Child & Child, where he established a formidable reputation in property litigation.

In addition to his practical experience, Andrew is a well-respected authority in property dispute resolution, co-authoring the influential text "Party Walls, Law and Practice (4th Edition)", published by Lexis Nexis. He frequently lectures on legal complexities relevant to property development and disputes, making him a sought-after speaker among professionals such as party wall and rights of light surveyors.

Andrew's experience spans a diverse client base, ranging from developers managing large-scale real estate ventures to private individuals seeking expert guidance in property litigation. His non-confrontational, results-driven approach has positioned him as a trusted advisor for clients facing challenging property matters.

Nigel Adams, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution at Druces LLP, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Smith to our team. His unrivalled expertise in property litigation and his long-standing reputation in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our Dispute Resolution practice. Andrew’s knowledge and strategic approach will significantly benefit our clients, especially those facing complex property disputes. His addition is a major step in Druces’ ongoing commitment to providing high-quality legal services.”

With Andrew's joining, Druces is poised to enhance their Dispute Resolution practice further, expanding their capabilities in strategic property litigation, resolving complex land disputes, and providing expert legal advice on real estate issues. The firm maintains a longstanding reputation for excellence in litigation and dispute resolution, and Andrew's expertise is in perfect alignment with their dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients.