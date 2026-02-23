Following his recent conviction for stalking, Andrew Milne, a solicitor at Andrew Milne & Co Solicitors, is now required to be supervised by another approved solicitor when providing legal services. The decision, made by an SRA adjudicator, aims to ensure that the quality of services delivered meets the standards set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The measures do not reflect a breach of any regulations but rather serve to protect public interest while more extensive investigations into Mr Milne's conduct are ongoing.

The condition will be published publicly as part of Mr Milne's entry on the Solicitor Register, highlighting ongoing accountability in the legal profession. An SRA spokesperson expressed the organisation's commitment to public safety, stating: “We have serious concerns regarding Mr Milne’s conviction for stalking, as well as wider allegations which have been made." They continued, “Our priority is to protect the public. This is why, as a result of his conviction, we have imposed a condition upon him which means he may not act as a solicitor without being supervised by a further solicitor, who we have approved to act in this capacity.”

In addition to the supervision condition, the SRA is considering further restrictions related to broader concerns regarding Mr Milne’s conduct. Investigations into the stalking case and other potential issues are still in progress, with no further details being disclosed at present. The SRA guidance on supervision will outline the necessary arrangements that must be adhered to, ensuring that any oversight meets the interests of legal services.

Effective immediately for the remainder of the 2025/26 practising year, this interim condition does not have a set timeframe for review. However, the SRA retains the authority to extend these conditions during annual renewals of Mr Milne's practising certificate, reflecting their ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards in the legal profession.