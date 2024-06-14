Andrew Jackson solicitors LLP celebrates 150 years in artistic style with festival sponsorship

This partnership underscores the firm's commitment to cultural and community enrichment in the city in which it was established, and its surrounding region.

Founded in 1874, Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP delivers high-quality legal services across East Yorkshire, nationally, and globally. Their sponsorship of Freedom Festival is a perfect complement to their 150th year celebrations.

"We are thrilled to be a major sponsor of the Freedom Festival 2024," said Mark Pearson-Kendall, Managing Partner of Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP. "This partnership is a perfect way to celebrate our 150th anniversary. For a century and a half, we have been dedicated to serving our community and our clients with integrity and excellence. Supporting Freedom Festival allows us to give back to the city and region that have supported us throughout the years.”

Freedom Festival, a highly anticipated annual event, will bring world-class performances, installations, music, and more to Hull, and takes place from Wednesday 28th August to Sunday 1st September in locations across Hull city centre. As a major sponsor, Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP will play a pivotal role in bringing this vibrant festival to life, providing attendees with a spectacular celebration of arts, culture, and human experiences.

Freedom Festival 2024 promises to be a spectacular event, featuring a vibrant tapestry of music, dance, theatre, and visual arts, celebrating the city's rich cultural heritage and diversity. As part of their sponsorship, Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP has been pivotal in bringing the renowned Australian theatre company Circa to Hull. Their ground-breaking show, Eternity, will enrapture audiences with its dramatic acrobatics and awe-inspiring feats. These spectacular performances will take place at Hull Minster across the festival period.

"We are incredibly grateful to Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP for their generous support," said Jo Hawkes, interim CEO of Freedom Festival Arts Trust. "Their sponsorship will help us elevate the festival experience for everyone involved and allow us to continue bringing world-class art to the streets of Hull for everyone to enjoy."