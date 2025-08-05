Andrew Holroyd, a former president of the Law Society, is celebrating an incredible 50 years with the same Merseyside legal firm and, approaching his 78th birthday, he has no intentions of retiring. Having embarked on his journey with Jackson Lees Group in August 1975, Holroyd has made an indelible mark through various roles including solicitor, partner, and chairman, all while steering the firm through substantial growth and mergers.

His commendable contributions to publicly-funded legal work earned him an OBE in 2003 and a CBE in 2009 for services to the administration of justice. Holroyd served as president of Liverpool Law Society in 1993-94 and later as national president from 2007-08. Currently, he oversees risk and compliance for Jackson Lees Group, which employs 240 people across Liverpool, Wirral, and Southport.

Fresh from a honeymoon in Italy celebrating his golden wedding anniversary, Holroyd reflected on how much has changed since he started his career. When he joined Jackson & Canter, a pint of milk cost just 7p and significant world events included Margaret Thatcher becoming Conservative Party leader and the conclusion of the Vietnam War.

Throughout his extensive career, he handled various aspects of law from housing and family matters to criminal defence and immigration cases. He became a partner in 1977, and a landmark moment came in 1981 when the firm’s office was destroyed in a fire during the Toxteth riots. Undeterred, the firm rebuilt and adapted, ultimately merging with several others to form Jackson Lees Group.

Holroyd stated, “When I started at the firm, everyone could fit around one table – now there are 240 in Jackson Lees Group and over 500 in MAPD Group as a whole.” He expressed no desire to retire, saying, “I would rather carry on, especially while I have something to contribute.” He finds meaning in mentoring younger lawyers and is keen to tackle new challenges inherent in his role.

The ethos established by the founding members of the firm, which focused on supporting disadvantaged communities in Liverpool, remains at the core of their mission. Holroyd asserted that while access to law has evolved, the lawyer's vital role in applying law to individual cases endures. “It’s still a career I would recommend,” he concluded, citing the variety of legal roles and the opportunity to effect positive change.

Esther Leach, managing director of Jackson Lees Group, praised Holroyd's significant contributions to community and justice, stating, “Andrew’s list of achievements is just incredible and he deserves every credit... We are so incredibly lucky to have him.” In recognition of Holroyd's milestone, he received a wine hamper from the MAPD Group, a fitting tribute to an exceptional career.