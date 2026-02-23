His new term will last from 17 September 2026 to 16 September 2030, and he brings a wealth of experience to this prestigious position. Hochhauser is well-regarded for his extensive legal background, being a KC at Essex Court Chambers and a Deputy High Court Judge.

In addition to his legal credentials, Hochhauser is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and has held various important roles, including being Honorary Counsel to the Dean and Chapter of Westminster Abbey. His specialisation in commercial and employment litigation further complements his capabilities in overseeing art export issues. Notably, he possesses an LLM from the London School of Economics and an MA from the Courtauld Institute of Art, focusing on British Modernism, which aligns with his responsibilities on the committee.

As a prominent figure, he has also served as a Bencher and held various leadership positions, such as the Director of Advocacy and Chair of the Samuel Courtauld Trust. Recently, he was appointed the new Chair of the Hofesh Shechter Company, adding another layer to his impressive portfolio of commitments.

According to the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments, the Chair of the Reviewing Committee does not receive remuneration for their role. The appointments adhere to a rigorous process regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, ensuring transparency and integrity. Hochhauser has declared no significant political activity in the last five years, as required by the Code, allowing him to serve without any potential conflicts of interest.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport oversees around 400 public appointment roles across 42 public bodies, including esteemed organisations such as the Arts Council England and the National Gallery. They encourage applications from diverse candidates throughout the UK to enhance representation in these important roles