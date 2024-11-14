Andrew Dyson named DLA Piper UK head

Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the appointment of Andrew Dyson as the UK Country Managing Partner (CMP), effective December 1, 2024. Dyson, a longtime partner in the firm, will succeed Liam Cowell, who has led DLA Piper’s UK division since 2019, significantly enhancing the firm's presence and revenue.

Dyson, who currently serves as Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper’s Data, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice and as Office Managing Partner in Leeds, expressed gratitude for Cowell’s leadership. "I want to thank Liam, who has been a fantastic leader for the UK firm," Dyson said. "He has taken the firm from strength to strength, and I appreciate his support as I prepare for this role."

Cowell’s tenure is marked by his success in strengthening DLA Piper’s UK presence and creating an inclusive work culture. Reflecting on his experience, Cowell said, "Having the opportunity to lead the UK firm over the last six years has been an honor. I am proud of the firm we are today and our position in the market."

Daphne Bens, Joint Managing Director for Europe, praised Cowell’s contributions, highlighting his role in building a positive and inclusive culture. Bens also spoke highly of Dyson’s qualifications. "Andrew is an outstanding candidate who brings an esteemed market reputation in Data and Cyber, passion for ethics, and a global mindset to the role," she said. "As Andrew takes the baton from Liam, we look forward to his contributions to the UK firm and to his collaboration with our global business."

Dyson's appointment signifies a new chapter for DLA Piper’s UK operations, with a continued focus on growth and client engagement across various sectors.