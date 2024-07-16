Anderson Strathern strengthens construction disputes service with new team

Independent law firm Anderson Strathern has bolstered its construction dispute resolution capabilities by adding a new team. This strategic move is aimed at addressing a broad spectrum of claims related to building and infrastructure projects, from payment disputes to issues with RAAC and cladding defects.

Team Composition:

Michael Collins (Partner): With 15 years of experience in dispute resolution, Michael regularly represents a diverse range of clients including contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, consultants, public bodies, and insurers. As a Solicitor Advocate, he has experience in the Sheriff Court, Court of Session, adjudication, and mediation.

Mary Frances O'Neill (Director): Mary Frances brings extensive experience in major infrastructure projects, litigation, dispute resolution, and project management. She has significant public sector experience, having served as in-house counsel for three major public bodies.

Gillian Green (Solicitor) and Liam McKay (Solicitor): The team is rounded out by these experienced solicitors, further enhancing the firm's capability to handle complex construction disputes.

The addition of this specialised team highlights Anderson Strathern’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal support to the construction industry. By enhancing their expertise in construction disputes, the firm is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of their clients, ensuring robust legal representation and strategic advice.