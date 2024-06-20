Anderson Strathern senior hires to bolster firm's strategy for success

These hires are set to enhance the firm’s capabilities across key practice areas, ensuring continued growth and success.

Michael Collins joins as a partner in the dispute resolution team, where he will lead the contentious construction unit. With extensive experience, Michael specializes in advising clients on a wide range of construction and engineering disputes, representing contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, consultants, public bodies, and insurers. He is a solicitor advocate and represents clients in the Sherriff Court, the Court of Session, adjudication, and mediation.

Ellen Eunson, appointed as a director, brings her expertise in rural land and business, particularly in agricultural law. Based in Orkney, Ellen is accredited as a specialist in agricultural law and advises clients on property sales and purchases, bank securities, succession planning, partnerships, agricultural leases, crofting, and renewables.

David Freeland, also a director, serves as an information governance advisor in the corporate data and technology team. David's background includes extensive experience at the Information Commissioner’s Office, and he advises clients across the public, private, and voluntary sectors on data protection law, including data subject rights, data protection by design and default, law enforcement processing, direct marketing, and international transfers.

Julia McDonald, the newest director in the dispute resolution team, specializes in defender personal injury litigation and representation at fatal accident inquiries in the Sheriff Court. Recognized by the Legal 500 as a rising star in personal injury defense in Scotland, Julia advises insurers, employers, and public sector clients on complex employer liability, public liability, and motor claims.

Fraser Geddes, Chair at Anderson Strathern, commented on the appointments, stating, “These appointments exemplify Anderson Strathern’s strategic vision of expanding its expertise in line with the legal needs facing our clients, as well as ensuring the firm can continue its successful growth strategy.”

These strategic appointments underscore Anderson Strathern’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings and expertise across multiple legal disciplines, positioning the firm strongly for future growth and client success.